CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.06-$3.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CMS Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.06-3.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.11.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,118. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.67.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,112,000 after buying an additional 323,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after buying an additional 1,910,519 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,830,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,105,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,117,000 after buying an additional 296,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

