CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.06-3.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.06-$3.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.11.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CMS traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67. CMS Energy has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $115,134,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,894.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 829,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,539,000 after purchasing an additional 788,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Read More

