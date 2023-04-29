Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCEP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.66.

CCEP stock opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $64.61.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

