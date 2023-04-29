Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOF. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 77,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. 64,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,801. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.