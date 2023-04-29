Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Position Increased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,629,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,044,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.62. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $132.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.12.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,742,592.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,742,592.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,149. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.