Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
COLL stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $804.68 million, a P/E ratio of -31.45, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81.
In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 21,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $586,279.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 21,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $586,279.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 13,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $355,750.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,349.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,513 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.
