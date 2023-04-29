Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

COLL stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $804.68 million, a P/E ratio of -31.45, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.07 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 21,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $586,279.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 21,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $586,279.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 13,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $355,750.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,349.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,513 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

