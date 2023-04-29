Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Up 118.5% in April

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 118.5% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CLPBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $920.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.41. 20,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

