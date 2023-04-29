Comparing Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) & Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Surrozen and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A -41.29% -35.46% Fate Therapeutics -292.55% -50.86% -36.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Surrozen shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Surrozen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 2 1 0 0 1.33 Fate Therapeutics 2 15 5 0 2.14

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Surrozen and Fate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Fate Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.44, indicating a potential upside of 220.22%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than Surrozen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surrozen and Fate Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen $12.50 million 1.48 -$36.00 million ($1.04) -0.59 Fate Therapeutics $96.30 million 6.19 -$281.72 million ($2.91) -2.09

Surrozen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surrozen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Surrozen has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Surrozen beats Fate Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043 a tissue-specific R-spondin mimetic for the treatment of severe liver disease; and SZN-1326, a bi-specific full-length human antibody that directly modulates Wnt signaling in target tissue by binding to particular Frizzled and LRP receptors that are expressed in intestinal crypts. Surrozen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

