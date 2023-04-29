Comparing Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) & Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK)

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Rating) and Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Suncrest Bank and Union Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Suncrest Bank alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.92 $16.96 million $1.37 13.56 Union Bankshares $48.41 million 2.05 $12.61 million $2.92 7.55

Suncrest Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Union Bankshares. Union Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncrest Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Suncrest Bank and Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A Union Bankshares 23.25% 23.83% 1.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Suncrest Bank and Union Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Union Bankshares beats Suncrest Bank on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suncrest Bank

(Get Rating)

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

About Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Union Bankshares, Inc. is a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and wealth management and trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, VT.

Receive News & Ratings for Suncrest Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncrest Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.