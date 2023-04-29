Compass Financial Group INC SD Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $149.28 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.18 and a 52-week high of $154.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.32.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

