Compass Financial Group INC SD Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $213.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $237.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

