Compass Financial Group INC SD Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 93,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,957,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.9% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $382.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

