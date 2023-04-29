Compass Financial Group INC SD Purchases Shares of 1,903 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.20 and its 200 day moving average is $116.00. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

