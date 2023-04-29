Compass Financial Group INC SD Purchases Shares of 3,152 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.
NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.04.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
