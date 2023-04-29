Compass Financial Group INC SD Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $187.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

