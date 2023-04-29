Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.10. Conformis has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $13.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Get Conformis alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Conformis in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Conformis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Conformis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 188,200 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.