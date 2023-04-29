CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.46 million. CONMED also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CNMD stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.57. The stock had a trading volume of 703,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CONMED has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $140.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. CONMED’s payout ratio is -28.17%.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $2,727,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 10.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 13.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the period.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.