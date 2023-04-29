Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ED. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED opened at $98.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

