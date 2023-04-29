Consolidated Investment Group LLC Acquires 8,500 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

