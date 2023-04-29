Consolidated Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.1% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average is $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $71.94 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

