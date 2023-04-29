Consolidated Investment Group LLC Has $96.01 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 20.5% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $96,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $322.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

