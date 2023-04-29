Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12), reports. Constellium had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion.

Constellium Price Performance

NYSE CSTM opened at $14.85 on Friday. Constellium has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 556.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 96,147 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 2,823.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,129,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,995 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 8,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Constellium

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace and Transportation, and Automotive Structures and Industry.

