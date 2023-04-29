Contrasting Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) & Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern Bankshares 25.57% 8.65% 0.98% Codorus Valley Bancorp 22.12% 13.84% 1.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eastern Bankshares and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern Bankshares 1 1 0 0 1.50 Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $18.63, indicating a potential upside of 59.87%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than Codorus Valley Bancorp.

Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.9% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Eastern Bankshares pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Codorus Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern Bankshares $781.34 million 2.63 $199.76 million $1.20 9.71 Codorus Valley Bancorp $99.51 million 1.89 $20.09 million $2.10 9.36

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Codorus Valley Bancorp. Codorus Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastern Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats Codorus Valley Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, residential real estate loans, home equity, and lines of credit, as well as other consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, automobile loans, home improvement loans, airplane loans, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, retirement planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and automated lock box collection and account reconciliation services, as well as various insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 105 branch offices in eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire; and 23 non-branch offices in eastern Massachusetts, one office in New Hampshire, and one office in Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

