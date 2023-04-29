Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Raised by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 691.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,376,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $58,447,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $52,471,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 74.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,556,000 after buying an additional 828,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Corteva Trading Up 0.7 %

Corteva stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Profile



Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

