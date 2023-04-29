Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $11.72 on Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $11.72 or 0.00040127 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.35 billion and $69.44 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00059768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00022295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

