Country Club Bank GFN Has $991,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $37.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

