Country Club Bank GFN Purchases 5,541 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE CL opened at $79.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average is $75.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

