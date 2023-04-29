Country Club Bank GFN Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,709,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after buying an additional 148,148 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,409,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,831,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 564,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after buying an additional 66,531 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $91.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
