Country Club Bank GFN Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,709,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after buying an additional 148,148 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,409,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,831,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 564,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after buying an additional 66,531 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $91.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.