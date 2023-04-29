Country Club Bank GFN Sells 1,006 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after acquiring an additional 366,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AbbVie by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,340,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,952,000 after acquiring an additional 631,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,315,000 after purchasing an additional 174,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $151.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.84.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

