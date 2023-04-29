Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Short Interest Update

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 136.0 days.

Creative Technology stock remained flat at $0.99 during midday trading on Friday. Creative Technology has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

Creative Technology Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of digitized sound and video boards, computers and related multimedia, and personal digital entertainment products. Its products include super X-Fi, sound blasters, speakers, headphones and work solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Europe.

