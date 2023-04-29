Credit Suisse Group Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,200.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $2,080.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,664.00 to $1,743.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.5 %

CMG opened at $2,067.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,651.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,563.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $2,071.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,724 shares of company stock worth $21,674,555. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

