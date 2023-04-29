Critical Analysis: Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) vs. Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fulton Financial and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 24.14% 12.76% 1.16% Westamerica Bancorporation 47.95% 23.10% 1.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Fulton Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Westamerica Bancorporation 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fulton Financial and Westamerica Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Fulton Financial presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.92%. Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.11%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Fulton Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fulton Financial and Westamerica Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $1.09 billion 1.81 $286.98 million $1.68 7.10 Westamerica Bancorporation $266.88 million 4.09 $122.03 million $5.20 7.79

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. Fulton Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westamerica Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Fulton Financial pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fulton Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Fulton Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Fulton Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks. The company was founded on February 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

