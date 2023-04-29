Critical Analysis: Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX) vs. Its Rivals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) is one of 991 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Virpax Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virpax Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virpax Pharmaceuticals N/A -$21.65 million -0.38 Virpax Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.82 billion $241.68 million -3.76

Virpax Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Virpax Pharmaceuticals. Virpax Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virpax Pharmaceuticals N/A -90.70% -80.59% Virpax Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,398.89% -235.37% -35.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virpax Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 0.90, meaning that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virpax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Virpax Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4291 15211 41733 727 2.63

Virpax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 462.98%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 106.66%. Given Virpax Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Virpax Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Virpax Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain. The company's preclinical stage product candidates also comprise PES200, which enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain; AnQlar, an anti-viral barrier to prevent or reduce the risk or the intensity of viral infections in humans, including influenza and SARS-CoV-2; and VRP324, an investigational formulation to be delivered via the nasal route to enhance cannabidiol transport to the brain. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

