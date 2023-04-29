Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.83-2.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-9% yr/yr to $1.03-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion. Crocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.17-$11.73 EPS.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.67. 3,114,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,299. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Crocs has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.09. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. 500.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.00.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,581,640. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crocs by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,301,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,967,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.