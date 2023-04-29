Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.0756 on Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for $0.0756 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and approximately $21.97 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cronos has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00059799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00039921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00022561 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001218 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

