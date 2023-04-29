Crypterium 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.88 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypterium has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for $0.0817 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,477,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Crypterium Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

