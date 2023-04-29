Culp (NYSE:CULP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NYSE:CULP opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $67.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Culp has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.56.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Culp will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.
Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.
