Culp (NYSE:CULP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Price Performance

NYSE:CULP opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $67.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Culp has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.56.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Culp will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Culp

Culp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Culp in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

