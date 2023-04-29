DA Davidson Weighs in on THOR Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

THO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.75. THOR Industries has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.79 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,420,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after acquiring an additional 431,402 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in THOR Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

