Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.71.

Danaher Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE DHR opened at $236.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.04. The stock has a market cap of $174.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.