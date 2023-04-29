Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Lowered to $275.00 at Robert W. Baird

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $293.71.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $236.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.04. Danaher has a one year low of $227.00 and a one year high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

