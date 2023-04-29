Decred (DCR) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $280.16 million and $1.12 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $18.79 or 0.00064321 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00143428 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00032453 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00040064 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003404 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,912,160 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

