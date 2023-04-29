Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $85,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 92,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

NYSE DE opened at $378.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $399.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.81. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

