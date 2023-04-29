DEI (DEI) Trading Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days

DEI (DEI) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $14,053.60 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00309964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012116 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000660 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 393% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.