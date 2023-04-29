Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $41.21 Million

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market capitalization of $41.21 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dejitaru Tsuka

Dejitaru Tsuka was first traded on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.04487215 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,379,653.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

