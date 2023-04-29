Desjardins Increases Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$180.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.50.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI stock opened at $119.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.