DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Up 129.9% in April

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 129.9% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

