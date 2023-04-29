DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $51,368.16 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $51,368.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,555.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $633,448.80.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $45,995.68.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $121.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $126.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

