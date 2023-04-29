DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 398,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DexCom were worth $45,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 860.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,901,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,620. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 149.34, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $126.44.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,718,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,718,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,499 shares of company stock valued at $22,655,173. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.