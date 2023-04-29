DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $150.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DXCM. Cowen boosted their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.33.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $121.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.65. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.34, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $126.44.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,499 shares of company stock valued at $22,655,173. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 860.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 684.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in DexCom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

