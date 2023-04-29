Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.04

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.04 and traded as high as $35.45. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 10,372,345 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 21.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 69,848 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 96,596 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,749,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,950 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

